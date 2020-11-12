MSG Networks to announce new one-hour morning show

MSG Networks this week plans to announce a new morning show that will appear from 8 to 9 a.m. weekdays, hosted by Monica McNutt and Kazeem Famuyide.

The show, "MSG A.M.," had a soft launch earlier this week but was not formally announced initially. It will cover sports and its intersection with culture and entertainment.

The hosts will join a rotating cast including former Jet Nick Mangold, former Knicks Latrell Sprewell and Steve Novak, former Giant David Diehl, former Ranger Anson Carter and MSG’s Madelyn Burke.