TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
52° Good Afternoon
SportsMedia

MSG Networks to announce new one-hour morning show

Nick Mangold arrives at the New York Jets

Nick Mangold arrives at the New York Jets "Take Flight" new uniform event at Gotham Hall in New York City on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

MSG Networks this week plans to announce a new morning show that will appear from 8 to 9 a.m. weekdays, hosted by Monica McNutt and Kazeem Famuyide.

The show, "MSG A.M.," had a soft launch earlier this week but was not formally announced initially. It will cover sports and its intersection with culture and entertainment.

The hosts will join a rotating cast including former Jet Nick Mangold, former Knicks Latrell Sprewell and Steve Novak, former Giant David Diehl, former Ranger Anson Carter and MSG’s Madelyn Burke.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

New York Sports

Here's everything you need to know before the Eagles vs. Giants preview
Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. plays against Vanderbilt Speedy point guard Kira Lewis rising fast on NBA Draft lists
New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard looks on Syndergaard talks with Cohen, throws off mound
Mike Francesa is shown is his home in Francesa at peace in retirement, except for big events
Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole warms up his arm Bauer open to playing alongside Cole on Yankees
Reds starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers during the Lennon: Bauer fits the bill as one of Mets' offseason targets
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search