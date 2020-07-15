MSG Networks will have exclusive rights to the Islanders’ and Rangers’ qualifying round games in Toronto next month, according to the NHL television schedule set to be announced Wednesday afternoon.

The Islanders face the Panthers and the Rangers play the Hurricanes in best-of-five series, both set to begin on Aug. 1. The winners of those series will advance to a 16-team tournament featuring the customary best-of-seven series format.

MSG also will carry the Rangers-Islanders exhibition game on July 29.

Fans will hear the teams’ regular announcers, with Brendan Burke and Butch Goring for the Islanders and Sam Rosen and Joe Micheletti for the Rangers, but the announcers will not be on site. Rather, they will call the games off monitors in MSG’s midtown Manhattan studios.

It is not yet clear what the breakdown of games in the first best-of-seven round will be between NBC and local channels.