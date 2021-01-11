Mike Milbury no longer will be part of NBC’s hockey coverage, the network said on Monday as it revealed its announcing roster for the upcoming NHL season.

"We are grateful to Mike for all of his contributions to our coverage for 14 years, but he will not be returning to our NHL announce team," an NBC Sports spokesman said. "We wish him well."

The former Islanders general manager and coach left the playoff bubble in Toronto last August and skipped the rest of the 2019-20 playoffs.

The decision came a day after he made remarks about women during an Islanders-Capitals game that the NHL condemned as "insensitive and insulting."

"In light of the attention caused by my recent remark, I have decided to step away from my role at NBC Sports for the remainder of the Stanley Cup Playoffs," Milbury said then in a statement released by the network. "I do not want my presence to interfere with the athletes as they try to win the greatest trophy in sports."

Milbury, 68, joined NBC in 2007, about a year after the end of his time as the Islanders’ GM, and has a history of controversial remarks.

As expected, NBC did not officially name a new lead play-by-play man to succeed the retired Mike "Doc" Emrick, rather listing Rangers radio announcer Kenny Albert, Islanders TV announcer Brendan Burke and John Forslund as its three "headline" play-by-play men.

Ed Olczyk, Brian Boucher, Pierre McGuire and MSG Islanders studio analyst AJ Mleczko lead the analyst group.

Stanley Cup-winning coach Mike Babcock will contribute to studio coverage, as will recently retired former Rangers captain Ryan Callahan.