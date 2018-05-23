NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” officially will become the first program in American TV history to finish No. 1 in prime time seven years in a row when the 2017-18 season concludes Wednesday night.

“SNF” had been tied with “American Idol” with a six-year streak, with “Idol” having finished No. 1 every year from 2005-06 to 2010-11, followed immediately by football’s current streak.

This also is the eighth year in a row “Sunday Night Football” was No. 1 among people age 18 to 49, a demographic coveted by advertisers.

Two shows had five-year streaks at No. 1: “The Cosby Show” from 1985-86 through 1989-90 and “All in the Family” from 1971-72 through 1975-76. “Gunsmoke” had a four-year streak from 1957-58 through 1960-61.

“SNF” averaged 18.2 million viewers and 10.3 percent of households.

Despite some slippage in ratings, the NFL remains the most popular show on television overall. The late Sunday afternoon time slot on Fox and CBS often out-rates NBC’s prime time games.