MSG Networks to air nine New York Riptide games

Regy Thorpe (center), Head Coach and General Manager,

Regy Thorpe (center), Head Coach and General Manager, New York Riptide, with members of the Nassau County Police Department and Nassau County Fire Department lacrosse teams for a ceremonial face off before the game Photo Credit: New York Riptide

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
MSG Networks will televise nine of the New York Riptide’s 18 games during the team’s inaugural National Lacrosse League season, MSG plans to announce on Monday.

The Riptide, which will play home games at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, will premiere on MSG on Dec. 14 with a 10 p.m. game at the Vancouver Warriors. The first home game on the slate is Dec. 28 against the Saskatchewan Rush.

Regy Thorpe will be the Riptide’s coach and general manager.
 
Here is the full MSG schedule (all times Eastern):

Saturday, December 14: at Vancouver Warriors, 10 p.m.

Saturday, December 28: Saskatchewan Rush, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 18: Georgia Swarm, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 24: at Philadelphia Wings, 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 25: San Diego Seals, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 15: at Georgia Swarm, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 28: New England Black Wolves, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 7:  Georgia Swarm, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 5: Toronto Rock, 3 p.m.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

