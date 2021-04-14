TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsMedia

Two Newsday photographers earn top 10 in APSE contest

Clint Frazier of the New York Yankees makes

Clint Frazier of the New York Yankees makes a diving catch during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 1, 2020. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Newsday
Print

Newsday photographers had two winning entries in the annual Associated Press Sports Editors contest.

Jim McIsaac finished in the top 10 for sports action photo and J. Conrad Williams, Jr. finished in the top 10 for sports feature photo. Both winning entries placed in "Category A," which is the largest circulation category.

The results were announced on Monday.

McIsaac’s winning photo was of a masked Clint Frazier of the Yankees making a diving catch for an out against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium last season. Williams’ winning photo was of Yankees pitchers in motion during a running drill at last year’s first spring training in Tampa.

"It is an honor to see our photographers recognized by The Associated Press Sports Editors," Newsday director of multimedia newsgathering John Keating said. "The Jim McIsaac photo showing Clint Frazier making a diving catch while fully masked is symbolic of baseball during the COVID-19 era, and J. Conrad Williams Jr.’s creative approach to Yankees spring training is a great combination of motion and artistry."

By Newsday

New York Sports

Former financier Bernie Madoff exits federal court in
Source: Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dies in prison
Jonathan Villar #1 of the New York Mets
Rojas' strategy pays off in opener, Stroman strong in nightcap of Mets' doubleheader sweep
Marcus Stroman #0 of the Mets reacts after
Lennon: Stroman rebounds from rainout debacle with masterpiece
The Yankees' Aaron Hicks watches the second inning
Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks returns to lineup Tuesday night
Artemi Panarin #10 of the Rangers celebrates his
Panarin sets new scoring benchmark for Rangers in first 100 games with team
Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette slides in safely
Yankees finished from start, fall to Blue Jays
Didn’t find what you were looking for?