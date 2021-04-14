Two Newsday photographers earn top 10 in APSE contest

Newsday photographers had two winning entries in the annual Associated Press Sports Editors contest.

Jim McIsaac finished in the top 10 for sports action photo and J. Conrad Williams, Jr. finished in the top 10 for sports feature photo. Both winning entries placed in "Category A," which is the largest circulation category.

The results were announced on Monday.

McIsaac’s winning photo was of a masked Clint Frazier of the Yankees making a diving catch for an out against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium last season. Williams’ winning photo was of Yankees pitchers in motion during a running drill at last year’s first spring training in Tampa.

"It is an honor to see our photographers recognized by The Associated Press Sports Editors," Newsday director of multimedia newsgathering John Keating said. "The Jim McIsaac photo showing Clint Frazier making a diving catch while fully masked is symbolic of baseball during the COVID-19 era, and J. Conrad Williams Jr.’s creative approach to Yankees spring training is a great combination of motion and artistry."