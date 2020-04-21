Just because the traditional spectacle of the NFL Draft has changed from its scheduled Las Vegas production to a virtual one doesn’t mean it still won’t be all over your television.

ESPN and NFL Network are combining forces to televise this year’s draft, with both networks airing the same telecast. ABC also will have its own telecast on Thursday and Friday, then simulcast the ESPN/NFL Network telecast on Saturday,

Here’s how it will all work:

WHEN TO WATCH

The draft begins Thursday at 8 p.m. with Round 1.

Day 2, featuring the second and third rounds, begins Friday at 7 p.m.

Day 3 (Rounds 4 through 7) begins at noon on Saturday.

ESPN/NFL Network telecast (Thursday, Friday and Saturday)

ESPN’s Trey Wingo will host all three days from ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut. He’ll be joined remotely by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick and Booger McFarland, as well as the NFL Network’s Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Michael Irvin and Kurt Warner. ESPN’s Suzy Kolber will be in studio to conduct remote interviews with draftees, and Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen will provide their insider analysis from home.

ABC telecast (Thursday and Friday)

ESPN’s Rece Davis, Jesse Palmer and Maria Taylor will host ABC’s telecast, which is geared for a more general audience and will feature stories on the players’ paths to the NFL. Todd McShay will provide draft analysis remotely on ABC for Thursday and Friday before joining the ESPN/NFL Network telecast on Saturday. Tom Rinaldi also will be in studio, and Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack will contribute from home.

Team-by-team coverage

ESPN will cover each team remotely for both the ESPN/NFL Network telecast and the ABC telecast. Here’s who will be assigned to each team:

Josina Anderson (Vikings, Redskins, Browns, 49ers)

Jeff Darlington (Dolphins, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Chiefs)

Dan Graziano (Packers, Lions, Chargers, Panthers, Raiders)

Sal Paolantonio (Giants, Ravens, Eagles, Jets)

Mike Reiss (Patriots)

Dianna Russini (Titans, Bengals, Saints, Falcons)

Ed Werder (Broncos, Seahawks, Cowboys, Cardinals)

Streaming

The NFL app, NFL.com, the ESPN app and ESPN.com all will stream the draft onto phones, tablets, computers and connected TVs, though you may need network authentication to access them.

ESPN Deportes

Eduardo Varela and Pablo Viruega, ESPN Deportes’ Monday Night Football commentators, will anchor ESPN’s Spanish-language coverage of the draft.

Radio

SiriusXM, Westwood One and ESPN Radio will provide radio coverage of the draft, while the TuneIn app will provide digital audio coverage.