Disney, NFL reach 'broad agreement' on new rights deal, report says

A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on Feb. 5, 2016 in San Francisco. Credit: Getty Images for ESPN/Mike Windle

By Neil Best
Disney and the NFL have reached a "broad agreement" on a new rights deal that will keep "Monday Night Football" on ESPN and return ABC to the Super Bowl rotation, Sports Business Journal reported.

SBJ said contracts have not been signed but that the sides are close to finalizing a deal.

Citing sources, SBJ said Disney will pay up to 30% more than its current deal, which pays the NFL about $1.9 billion per season.

CBS, Fox and NBC also are expected to re-sign with the NFL, for increases even larger than ESPN’s.

The biggest expected change in the NFL’s media lineup is "Thursday Night Football" moving from Fox to Amazon Prime, in addition airing on the NFL Network.

The NFL called the report "incorrect" and declined further comment

