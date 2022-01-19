TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsMedia

49ers-Cowboys was most watched NFL wild-card game in 7 years, CBS says

Dak Prescott (4) of the Dallas Cowboys scrambles

Dak Prescott (4) of the Dallas Cowboys scrambles with the ball on the last play of the game against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Credit: TNS/Tom Pennington

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

Sunday’s 49ers-Cowboys playoff game averaged 41.496 million viewers on CBS and Nickelodeon, which CBS said made it the most-watched NFL wild-card game on any network in seven years.

The game, which the 49ers won, 23-17, after a chaotic finish, peaked at more than 50 million viewers (50.229) as the game came to a conclusion around 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

CBS also said the game was the most-streamed non-Super Bowl game on record on Paramount+.

The game was the most-watched wild-card game on CBS in 10 years and the network’s second-most-watched wild-card game on record.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

New York Sports

Watch the Game Highlights from Philadelphia Flyers vs.
NHL New York Islanders | Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders - Game Highlights
Knicks guard Kemba Walker, center, adjusts a knee
Small ball comes up short in Knicks' loss to T-Wolves
Islanders left wing Matt Martin sets before a
Martin endorses NHL relaxing its COVID testing protocol
The Rangers' Mika Zibanejad celebrates after scoring a
Rangers believe they are in a good place . . . which is first
Dan Reilly, the original Mr. Met mascot, shown
Original Mr. Met dies at 83
Knicks guard Kemba Walker reacts against the Hawks
Walker returns to Knicks' lineup after missing previous nine games
Didn’t find what you were looking for?