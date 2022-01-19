Sunday’s 49ers-Cowboys playoff game averaged 41.496 million viewers on CBS and Nickelodeon, which CBS said made it the most-watched NFL wild-card game on any network in seven years.

The game, which the 49ers won, 23-17, after a chaotic finish, peaked at more than 50 million viewers (50.229) as the game came to a conclusion around 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

CBS also said the game was the most-streamed non-Super Bowl game on record on Paramount+.

The game was the most-watched wild-card game on CBS in 10 years and the network’s second-most-watched wild-card game on record.