The NFL has branded it "Super Wild Card Weekend," and the television networks carrying it seem bent on making it just that by extending the brand beyond normal game coverage.

In addition to CBS’ customary telecast of Sunday’s game between the Bears and Saints, Nickelodeon will present a very different, child-friendly, "slime-filled" presentation.

Noah Eagle, Ian’s son and the radio voice of the Clippers, will handle play-by-play and be joined by analyst Nick Burleson and Nick personality Gabrielle Nevaeh Green.

The halftime show will feature a preview of the series "Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years," which follows 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants and friends at Kamp Koral.

ESPN, meanwhile, plans a "MegaCast" for Sunday’s Ravens-Titans game that will include six Disney-owned platforms.

In addition to the traditional telecast on ESPN and ABC, Freeform has a youth-oriented "Watch Party" hosted by Maria Taylor and Jesse Palmer and featuring a halftime show by DJ Khaled.

ESPN+ will offer "Between the Lines," a conversational format featuring multiple personalities, in part with an eye on betting-related topics.

ESPN 2 has "Film Room," in which its analysts will provide detailed Xs and Os commentary.