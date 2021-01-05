TODAY'S PAPER
Expanded NFL wild-card weekend means an all-out blitz from TV networks

A CBS camera man films the game between

A CBS camera man films the game between the Chicago Bears and the Jacksonville Jaguars wearing a mask at TIAA Bank Field on December 27, 2020 in Jacksonville. Credit: Getty Images/Sam Greenwood

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
The NFL has branded it "Super Wild Card Weekend," and the television networks carrying it seem bent on making it just that by extending the brand beyond normal game coverage.

In addition to CBS’ customary telecast of Sunday’s game between the Bears and Saints, Nickelodeon will present a very different, child-friendly, "slime-filled" presentation.

Noah Eagle, Ian’s son and the radio voice of the Clippers, will handle play-by-play and be joined by analyst Nick Burleson and Nick personality Gabrielle Nevaeh Green.

The halftime show will feature a preview of the series "Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years," which follows 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants and friends at Kamp Koral.

ESPN, meanwhile, plans a "MegaCast" for Sunday’s Ravens-Titans game that will include six Disney-owned platforms.

In addition to the traditional telecast on ESPN and ABC, Freeform has a youth-oriented "Watch Party" hosted by Maria Taylor and Jesse Palmer and featuring a halftime show by DJ Khaled.

ESPN+ will offer "Between the Lines," a conversational format featuring multiple personalities, in part with an eye on betting-related topics.

ESPN 2 has "Film Room," in which its analysts will provide detailed Xs and Os commentary.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

