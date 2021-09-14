TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders play-by-play voice Brendan Burke joining Turner Sports' new roster for NHL coverage

Play-by-play broadcaster Brendan Burke prepares to work a preseason game between the Islanders and Rangers at Barclays Center on Oct. 4, 2016. Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Brendan Burke will join Turner Sports’ new NHL announcing roster as a play-by-play man alongside analyst Darren Pang, the network announced on Tuesday.

Burke, MSG Networks’ Islanders play-by-play man since 2016, had made frequent appearances on NBC’s NHL coverage and was expected to land a place with one of the league’s two new media partners – ESPN and Turner.

Turner’s lead play-by-play man is another familiar New York-area hockey announcer, Kenny Albert, the Rangers’ longtime radio voice. Albert with work with analyst Ed Olczyk.

Both Burke and Albert also will continue their roles with the Islanders and Rangers, respectively.

Liam McHugh, a former Newsday sports reporter, will be the studio host, joined by analysts Wayne Gretzky, Anson Carter, Rick Tocchet and Paul Bissonnette.

Keith Jones will work as an ice-level analyst.

Jennifer Botterill – a former Islanders studio analyst – Tarik El-Bashir and Jackie Redmond also will contribute to Turner’s coverage, which will begin on Oct. 13 with a doubleheader that opens with the Rangers at the Capitals.

