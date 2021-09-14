Brendan Burke will join Turner Sports’ new NHL announcing roster as a play-by-play man alongside analyst Darren Pang, the network announced on Tuesday.

Burke, MSG Networks’ Islanders play-by-play man since 2016, had made frequent appearances on NBC’s NHL coverage and was expected to land a place with one of the league’s two new media partners – ESPN and Turner.

Turner’s lead play-by-play man is another familiar New York-area hockey announcer, Kenny Albert, the Rangers’ longtime radio voice. Albert with work with analyst Ed Olczyk.

Both Burke and Albert also will continue their roles with the Islanders and Rangers, respectively.

Liam McHugh, a former Newsday sports reporter, will be the studio host, joined by analysts Wayne Gretzky, Anson Carter, Rick Tocchet and Paul Bissonnette.

Keith Jones will work as an ice-level analyst.

Jennifer Botterill – a former Islanders studio analyst – Tarik El-Bashir and Jackie Redmond also will contribute to Turner’s coverage, which will begin on Oct. 13 with a doubleheader that opens with the Rangers at the Capitals.