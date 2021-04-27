TODAY'S PAPER
NHL, Turner Sports finalize seven-year TV deal

Fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display outside Falcon Stadium before an NHL Stadium Series outdoor game between the Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche, at Air Force Academy in Colorado on Feb. 15, 2020. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Turner Sports officially signed on Tuesday as a national TV partner of the NHL, joining ESPN in a new deal that will cover the next seven seasons and mark the end of NBC’s 16-year run televising the league after the conclusion of this season.

TNT will carry the Stanley Cup Final in 2023, ’25 and ’27, half of the playoffs every year on TNT and TBS and the NHL Winter Classic on TNT every year.

Turner will have exclusive rights to up to 72 regular-season games. The agreement includes live streaming rights, including on HBO Max.

ESPN will carry the Cup Finals in 2022, ’24, ’26 and ’28 and have an extensive regular-season schedule, with many games on ESPN+.

The total value of the new seven-year contracts is about $625 million, according to Sports Business Journal, about double the NHL’s current national rights deals.

An NBC spokesman said in a statement, "Our partnership with the NHL will end at the conclusion of the upcoming Stanley Cup Playoffs and Stanley Cup Final, which we will present with the same excitement and professionalism that fans have come to expect since the 2005-06 season.

"We thank the league, its players, coaches and fans for their friendship, cooperation, and viewership, and we wish the league continued success. We also thank all of our colleagues at NBC Sports who through a passion for the game and their tireless efforts helped the league achieve unprecedented growth over the last 16 years."

The new deal means the NBA and NHL have the same two national rights partners, which could make for some interesting schedule-juggling in coming springs.

