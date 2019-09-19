TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
63° Good Afternoon
SportsMedia

Pat Shurmur's weekly spot on WFAN with Mike Francesa canceled by Giants

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur speaks with the

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur speaks with the media after practice on Sept. 18, 2019. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

The Giants have canceled coach Pat Shurmur’s weekly Monday segment with WFAN afternoon host Mike Francesa, a move that Newsday first reported on Thursday morning and Shurmur later confirmed to reporters.

“I think that was an organizational decision not to do that,” Shurmur said. “Most people aren't aware of this, but I wasn't contractually obligated to do that spot.

“We did it as a courtesy and out of respect for our relationship with the radio station. We just felt like for a while here, we'll put that to bed for a while, and just not do it and move forward."

Francesa declined to comment Thursday.

Shurmur was not paid separately for the appearances on the team’s flagship radio station. Eli Manning, who decided before this season no longer to do his weekly spot, was paid for doing them.

Francesa has been harshly critical of the Giants in general and general manager Dave Gettleman in particular in recent months.

In August, he declined to attend Giants training camp for the first time in three decades because of Gettleman not agreeing to be interviewed. “If he is hiding, I’ll pass,” Francesa wrote on Twitter.

That prompted a response from Pat Hanlon, the Giants’ senior vice president of communications, who took to Twitter with a reminder of Francesa’s harsh words for Gettleman in the spring, including calling him a liar.

On Tuesday, Francesa ripped Gettleman and team president John Mara for not commenting publicly when Manning was demoted to backup quarterback.

As for Shurmur, Francesa’s interactions with him were centered mostly around Francesa’s bluntly negative assessment of the 0-2 team’s performance.

During Monday’s interview, Francesa said, “The defense is abominable,” and, “You look like a terrible team. You’re not good at anything.”

Feeling that their respect for the station in doing the interviews was not being reciprocated, the Giants pulled the plug. It is possible Shurmur could appear on other WFAN shows in the future, but probably not the near future.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley defends against the Bills Jets' C.J. Mosley not practicing Thursday
Islanders defenseman Parker Wotherspoon against the Flyers during Isles trim training camp roster to 52
CC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees Lennon: Yanks were ready to party, but it had to wait
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees Yankees' celebration on hold after loss to Angels
Mets' Todd Frazier, left, congratulates Pete Alonso as Mets' four-run rally in 9th keeps wild card hopes alive
Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith skates against the New Smith could be assigned to minors to free up cap space
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search