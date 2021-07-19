TODAY'S PAPER
Peyton and Eli Manning team up for ESPN 'Monday Night Football' alternate telecast

Eli and Peyton Manning together after a Giants-Colts

Eli and Peyton Manning together after a Giants-Colts game at Giants Stadium on Sept. 10, 2006. Credit: Newsday/David L. Pokress

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Television executives have dreamed of landing Peyton Manning for their NFL telecasts since he retired after the 2015 season. On Monday, it finally happened — but as usual, it happened under Manning’s terms.

ESPN announced a partnership with Manning’s Omaha Productions for an alternate telecast of 10 "Monday Night Football" games on ESPN2 for the 2021, ’22 and ’23 seasons that will feature Peyton and his younger brother Eli, a two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback for the Giants.

The network said the "MegaCast" fronted by the Manning brothers would complement its traditional coverage on ESPN and/or ABC.

"Peyton and Eli will bring a different approach, delving into conversation about broader, big-picture topics while also honing in on the game, much like fans do when watching with their family and friends," ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro said in a news release.

The Manning brothers will be joined by a host who is yet to be determined, as well as guests from the sports world and beyond. The show will originate from what ESPN described as "a remote location."

"Fans will be treated to a mix of in-the-moment analysis, big picture NFL dialogue, knee-jerk reaction, historical perspective, and more," the release said.

The alternate telecast will be seen for the first three games of the Monday night slate, plus seven more to be announced.

