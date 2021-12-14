TODAY'S PAPER
Tuesday's Rangers-Avalanche game exclusive to ESPN+

Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche squares

Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche squares off with Jacob Trouba #8 of the New York Rangers during the second period at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 in New York City. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

The Rangers’ game on Tuesday night against the Avalanche – a rematch of Colorado’s 7-3 rout of the Rangers last week – will be unavailable to watch for fans who do not subscribe to ESPN+ or Hulu.

This is the first of three ESPN+ /Hulu exclusives for the Rangers this season, meaning the game will not be shown on traditional television as part of the NHL’s new rights deal with ESPN.

The Islanders and Devils already have had such games. The Islanders’ first was on Nov. 16 against the Panthers and their next will be a Jan. 4 visit to expansion Seattle.

Bob Wischusen will call Tuesday night’s game, with Brian Boucher and A.J, Mleczko as the analysts, the same team that worked the Islanders-Panthers game last month.

Wischusen, the Jets’ radio play-by-play man, tweeted that this will be his first Rangers game call in 15 years.

