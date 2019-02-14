The Red Sox share a corporate radio home with the Yankees and Mets, but Entercom, which carries the reigning world champions’ games on its station in Boston, WEEI, announced on Thursday an approach radically different from that used in New York.

The plan is for Joe Castiglione, who is beginning his 37th season calling Red Sox games, to be joined by an “all-star team” of partners during the season.

The list includes Chris Berman, Sean McDonough and Josh Lewin, who spent the past seven seasons in the Mets’ radio booth alongside Howie Rose.

Others in the rotation include Mario Impemba, Lou Merloni, Dale Arnold and Tom Caron.

McDonough was the Red Sox’s TV play-by-play man from 1988 to 2004.

Also on Thursday morning, Lewin posted a message to fans on Twitter confirming he has relocated full time to San Diego for a yet-to-be announced role on radio there, in addition to his appearances on Red Sox games. He also calls UCLA’s football and men’s basketball games.

Pardon the long Twitter absence... NYC, thanks for everything. San Diego, so nice to see you again. Boston, can’t wait to meet you...! pic.twitter.com/dw6nrPvdPu — josh lewin (@joshlewinstuff) February 14, 2019

“I thoroughly and passionately enjoyed my time in New York,” he wrote. “I got to live my childhood dream, announcing Mets games in a booth named for Bob Murphy. I got to work with some amazing people, including one of my broadcast heroes, Howie Rose, and had a total blast.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“The fans were/are loyal beyond description, from the 7Line Army to the great friends I made in Section 318. I will always love the Mets; they were the team of my childhood, and there are some truly wonderful people in the organization. My replacement in the booth, Wayne Randazzo, will be fantastic.”