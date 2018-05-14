TODAY'S PAPER
Report: Buck, Aikman to call Fox’s ‘Thursday Night Football’

Fox Sports' lead NFL broadcast team of Joe

Fox Sports' lead NFL broadcast team of Joe Buck, left, and Troy Aikman. Photo Credit: Kevin Lynch

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call Fox’s “Thursday Night Football” games in 2018, Fox Sports president Eric Shanks said on Monday morning, according to Sports Business Daily.

Fox had considered other possibilities, and Shanks recently told Newsday that while Buck and Aikman were an obvious option the goal was to establish a sustainable plan for the long haul.

Evidently Buck and Aikman are on board for that. SBD quoted Shanks as saying Fox’s No. 1 NFL team will continue to work on select Sundays, including all on which Fox has a doubleheader game, usually meaning an attractive national matchup in late afternoon.

When CBS had a piece of the Thursday night package it followed a similar strategy, using its No. 1 team on select Sundays, especially those with national doubleheader games in late afternoon, while having it skip some single-game Sundays.

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

