Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call Fox’s “Thursday Night Football” games in 2018, Fox Sports president Eric Shanks said on Monday morning, according to Sports Business Daily.

Fox had considered other possibilities, and Shanks recently told Newsday that while Buck and Aikman were an obvious option the goal was to establish a sustainable plan for the long haul.

Evidently Buck and Aikman are on board for that. SBD quoted Shanks as saying Fox’s No. 1 NFL team will continue to work on select Sundays, including all on which Fox has a doubleheader game, usually meaning an attractive national matchup in late afternoon.

When CBS had a piece of the Thursday night package it followed a similar strategy, using its No. 1 team on select Sundays, especially those with national doubleheader games in late afternoon, while having it skip some single-game Sundays.