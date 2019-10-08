TODAY'S PAPER
Rob Gronkowski makes Fox NFL analyst debut on Thursday

Rob Gronkowski at a press conference announced he

Rob Gronkowski at a press conference announced he is becoming an advocate for CBD and will partner with Abacus Health Products, maker of CBDMEDIC Topical Pain Products on August 27, 2019. Photo Credit: Getty Images for CBDMEDIC/Ilya S. Savenok

By Neil Best
Rob Gronkowski will join Fox Sports as an NFL studio analyst, the network announced on Tuesday, with his debut set for an appropriate occasion: Thursday night's game between the Giants and Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Gronkowski was a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots and a five-time Pro Bowler, and was a member of the Patriots team that lost Super Bowl XLVI to the Giants.

The tight end retired after last season.

Gronkowski will appear on Thursday's pregame show and is expected to make other appearances for Fox during the season.

The news release quoted Gronkowski in a fashion that sounded much more formal than what Fox presumably is looking for from him on the air.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining Fox Sports,” he said. “For the past 25 years, they’ve offered viewers top-notch NFL programming from the field to the booth to the studio. Their deep talent roster is unmatched, which was important for me as I embark on this new chapter in my life because I’ll be able to learn from the best in the business.”
 

