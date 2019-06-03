Ron Darling will return to SNY’s Mets game booth for Tuesday night’s game against the Giants at Citi Field, he announced in a statement on Monday.

The popular analyst announced on April 13 that he would take a leave of absence to have a “large mass” in his chest removed surgically. On May 6, he announced he was being treated for thyroid cancer and hoped to return to work in a month or so.

“My doctors have informed me that my thyroid cancer has been stabilized for now and that I have been cleared to return to work,” Darling said in his statement on Monday.

“The doctors will continue to closely monitor me over the next several months to assure my progress remains on the right track. I look forward to re-joining my partners Gary [Cohen] and Keith [Hernandez] in the SNY booth to call tomorrow night’s Mets vs. San Francisco Giants game at Citi Field."

SNY’s president, Steve Raab, said in a statement, “We are heartened by Ron’s progress and look forward to welcoming him back home on SNY alongside Gary and Keith tomorrow night.”

The former Mets pitcher joined the SNY booth alongside Cohen and Hernandez in 2006.