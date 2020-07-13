TODAY'S PAPER
Seahawks' Olsen to join Fox as NFL analyst after retirement

Greg Olsen #88 of the Carolina Panthers looks

Greg Olsen #88 of the Carolina Panthers looks on against the Seattle Seahaws in the second quarter during a game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Credit: Getty Images/Streeter Lecka

By The Associated Press By STEVE REED (AP Sports Writer)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen told The Associated Press he has agreed to a contract with Fox Sports to become its No. 2 NFL game analyst once he retires from football.

Olsen signed a one-year, $6.9 million contract with the Seahawks earlier this offseason after spending nine seasons with the Panthers.

The New York Post was the first to report the news.

The 35-year-old Olsen will partner with Kevin Burkhardt in the booth as an analyst once the 13-year NFL veteran decides to call it quits. Olsen had previously considered retiring after last season, but decided to play at least one more year with the Seahawks in hopes of teaming with Russell Wilson to win his first Super Bowl ring.

Olsen has had previous stints in the broadcast booth, including a tryout as a game analyst for Fox Sports last season working alongside Kenny Albert for the Giants-Cardinals game, which came during Carolina's bye week. Olsen said after the game he enjoyed his time in the booth and he was thinking about pursuing the career after his playing days.

He has also previously worked with Burkhardt on an XFL game.

Troy Aikman is Fox's lead game analyst.

 

