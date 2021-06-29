TODAY'S PAPER
Sean McDonough to be ESPN's lead NHL play-by-play voice

ESPN Monday Night Football announcers Jon Gruden, left,

ESPN Monday Night Football announcers Jon Gruden, left, and Sean McDonough stand in the press box of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium before a preseason NFL game between the Packers and the Colts on Aug. 7, 2016, in Canton, Ohio. Credit: AP/Ron Schwane

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Sean McDonough will be ESPN’s lead NHL play-by-play voice, including calling next year’s Stanley Cup Final, the network announced on Tuesday. Steve Levy will head the studio team and call some games during the season.

ESPN and Turner Sports will take over NHL television rights from NBC starting next season and running through 2027-28, with ESPN carrying the Finals in even numbered years on ABC.

Turner recently announced that Kenny Albert will be its lead play-by-play man and call the Finals starting in 2023. He is working the current Final for NBC.

John Buccigross, Bob Wischusen and Leah Hextall also will call games for ESPN. Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, Ray Ferraro, Brian Boucher, A.J. Mleczko and Rick DiPietro will be among ESPN’s roster of analysts.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

