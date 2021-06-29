Sean McDonough will be ESPN’s lead NHL play-by-play voice, including calling next year’s Stanley Cup Final, the network announced on Tuesday. Steve Levy will head the studio team and call some games during the season.

ESPN and Turner Sports will take over NHL television rights from NBC starting next season and running through 2027-28, with ESPN carrying the Finals in even numbered years on ABC.

Turner recently announced that Kenny Albert will be its lead play-by-play man and call the Finals starting in 2023. He is working the current Final for NBC.

John Buccigross, Bob Wischusen and Leah Hextall also will call games for ESPN. Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, Ray Ferraro, Brian Boucher, A.J. Mleczko and Rick DiPietro will be among ESPN’s roster of analysts.