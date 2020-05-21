TODAY'S PAPER
SNY cancels 'The Thread,' 'Loudmouths'

View of Studio 31 at SNY's studios on

View of Studio 31 at SNY's studios on March 3, 2017. Credit: Corey Sipkin

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
SNY canceled two late-afternoon studio programs, "The Thread" and "LoudMouths," on Thursday, moves that resulted in the layoffs of about 20 people who worked on the shows.

The cancellations leave only two studio shows currently being produced by SNY - at least until the Mets and/or Jets return to action. They are "Geico SportsNite" and "Baseball Night in New York."

The Daily News first reported the cancellations.

SNY said in a statement, "For 15 years, we have made adjustments and improvements to ensure SNY’s health and sustained growth. The Covid-19 pandemic has forced us to do a comprehensive assessment of our business, and we are, again, responding with changes.  

"We have decided to discontinue two of our television programs,'The Thread' and 'LoudMouths,' while we further evaluate our programming strategy.  These decisions are never easy, but necessary to keep SNY well-positioned for the future.”

