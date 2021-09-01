SNY’s announcers will hit the road this weekend for the first time in two years to call the Mets’ five-game series against the Nationals in Washington, D.C.

"You know what that means?" analyst Keith Hernandez said on the air during Tuesday night’s game against the Marlins. "It’s the first time we’re going to have to submit our expense reports."

To which play-by-play man Gary Cohen, incredulous, said, "Is that the first thing that you’re thinking about? We haven’t been in person for a road game in two years and you’re immediately thinking about receipts?"

But seriously, the trip is a welcome change from calling games off monitors, as most baseball announcers have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The system has led to some awkward delays and occasional mistakes on radio and TV around the major leagues.

"I'm just very excited to be able to see a game on the road that isn’t on a screen in front of me," Cohen said.

When analyst Ron Darling noted the announcers’ position in Washington is "a mile high," Cohen said, "At least we’re in the same area code."

SNY will use the series as an experiment in deploying a smaller than usual truck and crew as it assesses the future of road game coverage post-pandemic.

Darling will work only Friday’s game for SNY and Cohen and Hernandez have the entire weekend.

Cohen plans to drive to D.C. after Thursday night’s home game against the Marlins. Darling said he would take the train on Friday. Hernandez said he has a ride to Washington and will take a flight home.

Said Cohen: "Well, now that you have your receipts and your travel plans in order, I think we’re all set."

Answered Hernandez: "I can’t wait."