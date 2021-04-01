TODAY'S PAPER
SNY's Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling optimistic on Steve Cohen

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen attends the

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
This will be SNY’s 16th season carrying Mets games, but its first in which the team’s owner does not own a big chunk of the network itself.

When Steve Cohen bought the Mets, SNY was not part of the deal.

Not that Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling pulled punches when the Wilpons were among their bosses. But now they are in theory more independent than ever.

So what do they think of the new guy in town?

"Well, I think he’s having a great time, and as he said [Monday], he’s still undefeated, so everybody’s really happy with him," Gary Cohen said. "Look, he’s got all the resources. His heart is obviously in the right place.

"There’s no reason that Mets fans shouldn’t be over the moon about having Steve Cohen as their owner. But the proof ends up being in the pudding, so we’ll see what happens."

Said Darling, "I see a guy who’s grinded his entire life, who now is like a little kid again with this ballclub that he and his family can be so proud to be the owners of. As Gary said, wins are the entire thing when it comes to baseball teams, and that’s how it goes.

"But to take questions from the fans, live [on YouTube], I think it’s very forward-thinking. There are a lot of owners in baseball that I wouldn’t allow anywhere near a live mic. To have your owner want to take questions on a random Monday night, I think is gold.

"He’s tough, man, and I think the fans sense that. He’s a tough, grinding New Yorker that just wants his team to be great. I don’t know how you can be any better than that."

Said Hernandez, "I think he’s enthusiastic, and it’s pretty apparent the Mets had a very, very wonderful offseason. They’re a much-improved club . . . I feel pretty much like Mets fans feel. We’re all guarded when we’re Mets fans, but I feel optimistic about this season. So we’ll see."

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

