SNY and YES Network will provide half pay to their freelance workers for missed Mets and Yankees home games through the end of April, the networks informed those workers on Thursday.

The arrangement had been in the works for some time, but now those workers will be able to count on at least some of the income that they are missing because of Major League Baseball's delayed start in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision applies to people such as cameramen, who are assigned through a third party and often work games for both networks, as well as other game-day workers such as support staff for the technical production.

Contracted employees such as announcers are being paid their full salaries during the delay.