Spike Eskin to succeed Mark Chernoff as WFAN program director

WFAN's Mark Chernoff at the station's old studios

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

Spike Eskin will succeed Mark Chernoff as WFAN’s vice president of programming, the station’s parent company, Audacy, announced on Wednesday.

Chernoff, who has been at the station since 1993, will remain on the job through June 30. His departure from day-to-day oversight of WFAN was announced on in February.

Eskin had been brand manager at WFAN’s corporate sister sports talk station, WIP in Philadelphia, since 2014. His father, Howard, is a longtime Philadelphia sports radio personality.

"Spike has the vision, creativity, and drive to craft the next chapter of the iconic and influential WFAN brand," Chris Oliviero, senior vice president market manager of Audacy New York, said in a news release.

Audacy had been looking for a new, younger leader to help it focus on its digital operation.

"I’m humbled and excited for the opportunity to help lead WFAN into its next chapter," Eskin, 44, said in a news release.

