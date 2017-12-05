TODAY'S PAPER
Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Award Show

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Scenes from the red carpet at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Award Show on Wednesday at Barclays Center.

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Sailor Brinkley Cook attends
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Sports Illustrated / Slaven Vlasic

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Sailor Brinkley Cook attends Sports Illustrated 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Show on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, at Barclays Center.

From left, Allie Ayers, Camille Kostek, Olvia Jordan
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Sports Illustrated / Slaven Vlasic

From left, Allie Ayers, Camille Kostek, Olvia Jordan and Haley Kalil attend Sports Illustrated 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Show on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, at Barclays Center.

Sports Illustrated swimsuit Model Allie Ayers attends Sports
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Sports Illustrated / Slaven Vlasic

Sports Illustrated swimsuit Model Allie Ayers attends Sports Illustrated 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Show on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, at Barclays Center.

Philadelphaia 76ers Joel Embiid attends Sports Illustrated 2017
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Sports Illustrated / Slaven Vlasic

Philadelphaia 76ers Joel Embiid attends Sports Illustrated 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Show on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, at Barclays Center.

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Raven Lyn attends Sports
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Sports Illustrated / Slaven Vlasic

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Raven Lyn attends Sports Illustrated 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Show on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, at Barclays Center.

United States soccer player Kealia Ohai arrives for
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANGELA WEISS

United States soccer player Kealia Ohai arrives for the 2017 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Award Show on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, at Barclays Center.

Sports Illustrated model Kate Bock attends Sports Illustrated
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Sports Illustrated / Slaven Vlasic

Sports Illustrated model Kate Bock attends Sports Illustrated 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Show on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, at Barclays Center.

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Danielle Herrington attends Sports
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Sports Illustrated / Slaven Vlasic

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Danielle Herrington attends Sports Illustrated 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Show on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, at Barclays Center.

Jose Altuve and J. J. Watt arrive for
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANGELA WEISS

Jose Altuve and J. J. Watt arrive for the 2017 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Award Show on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, at Barclays Center.

Sports Illustrated Kids SportsKid of the Year Maxwell
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANGELA WEISS

Sports Illustrated Kids SportsKid of the Year Maxwell "Bunchie" Young arrives for the 2017 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Award Show on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, at Barclays Center.

From left, Jose Altuve, J. J. Watt and
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANGELA WEISS

From left, Jose Altuve, J. J. Watt and Carlos Beltran arrive for the 2017 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Award Show on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, at Barclays Center.

Houston Texans defensive end J. J. Watt arrives
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANGELA WEISS

Houston Texans defensive end J. J. Watt arrives for the 2017 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Award Show on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, at Barclays Center.

Former MLBer Carlos Beltran, left, and Mayor of
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANGELA WEISS

Former MLBer Carlos Beltran, left, and Mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico Carmen Yulin Cruz arrive for the 2017 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Award Show on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, at Barclays Center.

Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt and his
Photo Credit: AP / Jake Seiner

Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt and his girlfriend, soccer player Kealia Ohai, stop for an interview on the red carpet during the Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year awards ceremony in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Watt raised more than $37 million for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Joel McHale attends the Sports Illustrated 2017 Sportsperson
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Sports Illustrated / Slaven Vlasic

Joel McHale attends the Sports Illustrated 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Show on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, at Barclays Center.

