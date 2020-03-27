Saturday's picks for sports archive games on TV

Television has a treasure trove of fan favorite moments they are trying to fill their schedule with during the sports world’s play stoppage. Here is a sampling of what’s on:
ESPN (noon-2 p.m.): Mariners at Red Sox, Roger Clemens strikes out 20, April 29, 1986.
CBSSN (4-6 p.m.): NCAA Tournament (men’s basketball), Kentucky rallies past Duke into Final Four, March 22, 1998.
FSN (6-9 p.m.): Kevin Harvick beats Jeff Gordon by .006 seconds in NASCAR’s Cracker Barrel 500, March 11, 2001.
