WEDNESDAY: TV SPORTS ARCHIVE

Television has a treasure trove of fan-favorite moments they are trying to fill their schedule with during the sports world’s play stoppage. Here is a sampling of what’s on:

NBA Network (6:30-8:30 a.m.): New Orleans Jazz vs. Knicks, Pete Maravich scores 68, Feb. 25, 1977.

NFL Network (1-4 p.m.): Panthers vs. Giants, who attempt huge comeback, Dec. 20, 2015.

ESPN (3:30-7 p.m.): Masters final round, Jack Nicklaus’ charge to victory, April 13, 1975.