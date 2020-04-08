TODAY'S PAPER
THURSDAY: TV SPORTS ARCHIVE

By Newsday Staff
Television has a treasure trove of fan-favorite moments they are trying to fill their schedule with during the sports world’s play stoppage. Here is a sampling of what’s on:

ESPN (2-7:30 p.m.): Masters final round, Bubba Watson wins on second playoff hole, April 9, 2012.

ESPN (7:30-11 p.m.): Masters final round, Tiger Woods wins first major, April 13, 1997.

FS1 (8-11 p.m.): Eagles vs. Giants, “Miracle At The New Meadowlands,” Dec. 19, 2010.

