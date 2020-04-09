FRIDAY: TV SPORTS ARCHIVE

Television has a treasure trove of fan-favorite moments they are trying to fill their schedule with during the sports world’s play stoppage. Here is a sampling of what’s on:

SNY (11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.): Phillies vs. Mets, David Cone strikes out 19 in season finale, Oct. 6, 1991.

ESPN (noon-6 p.m.): Masters final round, Adam Scott wins on second playoff hole, April 15, 2013.

ESPN (6-8 p.m.): Masters final round, Tiger Woods wins on first playoff hole, April 10, 2005.