SATURDAY: TV SPORTS ARCHIVE

By Newsday Staff
Television has a treasure trove of fan-favorite moments they are trying to fill their schedule with during the sports world’s play stoppage. Here is a sampling of what’s on:

SNY (11 a.m.-1 p.m.): Cubs vs. Mets, who clinch National League East, Sept. 17, 1986.

Ch. 2 (1:30-2:30 p.m.): Masters final round, Jack Nicklaus’ charge to victory, April 13, 1975.

Ch. 2 (2:30-6 p.m.): Masters final round, Phil Mickelson wins first major, April 11, 2004.

