TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Afternoon
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
46° Good Afternoon
SportsMedia

SATURDAY'S TV SPORTS ARCHIVE

By Newsday Staff
Print

Television has a treasure trove of fan-favorite moments they are trying to fill their schedule with during the sports world’s play stoppage. Here is a sampling of what’s on:

NBA TV (7:30-9:30 a.m.): Lakers vs. Knicks, Jeremy Lin (38 points) outduels Kobe Bryant, Feb. 10, 2012.

Ch. 5 (3-6 p.m.): World Series, Game 1, Padres vs. Yankees, Oct. 17, 1998.

Ch. 4 (4:30-6 p.m.): Stanley Cup Final, Game 6, Kings vs. Rangers goes double OT, June 13, 2014.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Jets owner Woddy Johnson, left, presents Mark Sanchez Notable Jets draft-week trades
Giants draft pick Eli Manning holds up his Notable Giants draft-day trades
Jamal Adams of the Jets reacts after defeating Report: Jets' Adams to skip offseason program
Rangers president John Davidson appears during a press Rangers have surpassed John Davidson's expectations
Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb stands on the Draft analyst: Jets need weapon or protection for Darnold
Robinson Cano #24 of the Mets looks on Cano's track record, big contract lock him in at second
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search