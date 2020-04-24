SATURDAY'S TV SPORTS ARCHIVE

Television has a treasure trove of fan-favorite moments they are trying to fill their schedule with during the sports world’s play stoppage. Here is a sampling of what’s on:

MLB TV (6-8 a.m.): MLB, Cardinals vs. Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw’s debut, May 25, 2008.

SNY (11 a.m.-2 p.m.): MLB, Cubs vs. Mets in Tokyo, Benny Agbayani hits grand slam in 11th, March 30, 2000.

CBSSN (4-6 p.m.): NCAA Tournament men’s basketball final, Butler vs. Duke comes down to last shot, April 5, 2010.

MSG (4-6 p.m.): NHL, Eastern Conference quarterfinals, Game 3, Panthers vs. Rangers, Esa Tikkanen’s OT goal hits video camera, April 23, 1997.

ESPN (10-11 p.m.): Boxing, Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao, May 2, 2015.