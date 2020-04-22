TODAY'S PAPER


Alexei Yashin skates around the net trying to make a wrap-around goal in overtime against the Bruins at Nassau Coliseum on Feb. 23, 2003. Credit: Newsday/David L. Pokress

By Newsday Staff
Television has a treasure trove of fan-favorite moments they are trying to fill their schedule with during the sports world’s play stoppage. Here is a sampling of what’s on:

MSG+ (7-9 p.m.): Blackhawks vs. Islanders, Alexi Yashin scores four goals, March 25, 2003.

YES (7:30-9:30 p.m.): Raptors vs. Nets, Vince Carter’s last-second trey extends win streak to 10, Jan. 8, 2006.

SNY (11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Thu.): Phillies vs. Mets, Asdrubal Cabrera wins it in 11th, Sept. 22, 2016.

