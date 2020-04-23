Television has a treasure trove of fan-favorite moments they are trying to fill their schedule with during the sports world’s play stoppage. Here is a sampling of what’s on:

MSG (1-3 p.m.): NBA, Warriors vs. Knicks, who win despite Steph Curry’s 54 points, Feb. 27, 2013.

FS1 (4-7 p.m.): NFL, NFC Championship Game, Vikings vs. Saints goes into overtime, Jan. 24, 2010.

MSG+ (7-9 p.m.): NHL, Eastern Conference quarterfinals, Game 2, Penguins vs. Islanders, Kyle Okposo’s billiards-shot goal evens series, May 3, 2013.