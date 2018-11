Sports TV schedule for Dec. 1-2

All times Eastern

Saturday, Dec. 1

BOXING

7:45 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship Boxing: Stevenson vs. Gvozdyk (light heavyweights)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

10:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Hall of Fame Belfast Classic, TBD

12 p.m.

ESPNU — HoopHall Miami Invitational, St. John’s vs. Georgia Tech

FOX — Louisville at Seton Hall

FS1 — Oakland at Xavier

1 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Indiana

ESPN2 — UNC Greensboro at Kentucky

2 p.m.

FOX — Gonzaga at Creighton

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — HoopHall Miami Invitational, Memphis at Texas Tech

FS1 — Kansas State at Marquette

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Villanova at La Salle

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Purdue at Michigan

4:30 p.m.

FOX — Nevada at Southern Cal

5 p.m.

BTN — Penn State at Maryland

ESPN2 — HoopHall Miami Invitational, Vanderbilt vs. North Carolina State

FS1 — Rhode Island at Providence

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at Kansas

NBCSN — Temple at St. Joseph’s

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Cincinnati at UNLV

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stetson at Duke

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN - Wake Forest at Richmond

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Baylor at Wichita State

ESPNU — Cornell at Syracuse

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oregon at Houston

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Califorina at St. Mary’s

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Big 12 Championship, Texas vs. Oklahoma, Arlington, Texas

ESPN — Sun Belt Championship, Louisian-Lafayette at Appalachian St.

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — C-USA Championship, UAB vs. Middle Tennessee State

3:30 p.m.

ABC — American Athletic Football Championship, Memphis at UCF

4 p.m.

CBS — SEC Championship, Alabama vs. Georgia, Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — SWAC Championship, Southern at Alcorn St.

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Mountain West Championship, Fresno St. at Boise St.

8 p.m.

ABC — ACC Championship, Clemson vs. Pittsburgh, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, S.C.

FOX — Big Ten Championship, Northwestern vs. Ohio State, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

GOLF

2:30 a.m.

Golf Channel — European Tour Golf, Mauritius Open, third round, Heritage Golf Course, Domaine de Bel Ombre, Mauritius

12 p.m.

Golf Channel — PGA Tour Golf, Hero World Challenge, third round, New Providence, Bahamas

2:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Golf, Hero World Challenge, third round, New Providence, Bahamas

9:30 p.m.

Golf Channel — European Tour Golf, Australian PGA Championship, final round, Gold Coast, Queensland

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf Channel — European Tour Golf, Mauritius Open, final round, Heritage Golf Course, Domaine de Bel Ombre, Mauritius

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

FS1 — UFC Fight Night Prefight: Dos Santos vs. Tuivasa

8 p.m.

FS1 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Dos Santos vs. Tuivasa

10 p.m.

FS1 — UFC Fight Night, Dos Santos vs. Tuivasa, Adelaide, Australia

RUGBY

NBCSN — English Premiership, London Wasps vs. Saracens

SKIING

1 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Men’s Downhill, Beaver Creek, Colo.

2 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Women’s Downhill, Lake Louise, Alberta.

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS Cross-Country World Cup, Women’s 10km Race, Lillehammer, Norway

SOCCER

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga, Werder Bremen vs. Bayern Munich

FS2 — Bundesliga, SC Freiburg vs. Borussia Dortmund

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Manchester City vs. Bournemouth

12:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga, Schalke vs. Hoffenheim

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League, Southampton vs. Manchester United

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — U-17 Women’s World Cup, Third Place Match, New Zealand vs. Canada

4:50 p.m.

FS2 — U-17 Women’s World Cup, Final, Spain vs. Mexico

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.

BTN — NCAA Volleyball D1 Tournament, second round, TBA vs. Penn State

9 p.m.

BTN — NCAA Volleyball D1 Tournament, second round, TBA vs. Minnesota —-

Sunday, Dec. 2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

SEC — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Tennessee

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona at UConn

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Central Florida at Missouri

5 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Nebraska

7 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Ohio State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff Selection Show

GOLF

2:30 a.m.

Golf Channel — European Tour, Mauritius Open, final round, Heritage GC, Domaine de Bel Ombre, Mauritius

11 a.m.

Golf Channel — PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge, final round, New Providence, Bahamas

1 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge, final round, New Providence, Bahamas

NCAA WRESTLING

1:30 p.m.

BTN — Lehigh vs. Penn State

NFL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage, Baltimore at Atlanta, Denver at Cincinnati, Buffalo at Miami, Indianapolis at Jacksonville or Cleveland at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage, LA Rams at Detroit, Arizona at Green Bay, Chicago at NY Giants or Carolina at Tampa Bay

4 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage, NY Jets at Tennessee or Kansas City at Oakland

FOX — Regional Coverage, Minnesota at New England or San Francisco at Seattle

8:20 p.m.

NBC — LA Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers

RUGBY

4:40 p.m.

NBCSN — English Premiership, Sale Sharks vs. Bath

SKIING

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup, Men’s Giant Slalom, Beaver Creek, Colo.

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS Cross-Country World Cup, Women’s 10km Pursuit, Norway

5 p.m.

NBC — FIS World Cup Birds of Prey, Giant Slalom, Beaver Creek, Colo.

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Alpine World Cup, Women’s Super G, Canada

8 p.m.

NBCSN — FIL World Cup, Luge, British Columbia

SOCCER

6:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Chelsea vs. Fulham

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Arsenal vs. Tottenham

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga, Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. RB Leipzig

11:10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Liverpool vs. Everton

12 p.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. VfL Wolfsburg

4 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga, Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. RB Leipzig

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

FS1 — Mississippi St. at Texas

SEC — Texas Tech at Florida

4 p.m.

ESPN — Jimmy V Classic, UConn at Notre Dame

FS1 — Tennessee at Oklahoma State

SEC — Oklahoma at Auburn

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Baylor at South Carolina

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

1 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Championship, TBA, Cary, N.C. —-

AP-WF-11-30-18 1807GMT