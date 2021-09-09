Stan Fischler to be inducted into U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

Longtime Islanders, Rangers and Devils broadcaster Stan Fischler is finally a Hall of Famer.

USA Hockey announced on Thursday that Fischler, along with Paul Holmgren and Peter McNab, will be inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame as the Class of 2021.

"Stan, Paul and Peter have all had an enormously positive impact on American hockey over the course of many decades," USA Hockey president Mike Trimboli said in a statement. "Their extraordinary contributions to our sport continue today and will be felt for generations to come."

Fischler, 89, a native of Brooklyn, started his NHL career as a publicist for the Rangers in 1954 before transitioning to journalism. He joined what is now MSG Networks in 1975 and spent more than 40 years as a television reporter and analyst for all three local teams before retiring from full-time work on Islanders broadcasts in 2018.

He has authored more than 100 books on hockey and continues to publish The Fischler Report.

Holmgren, a native of St. Paul, Minnesota, began his long career as an NHL player, coach and executive with the Flyers in 1975.

McNab, originally from Vancouver, began his NHL playing career with the Sabres in 1973 and later served eight seasons as a Devils broadcaster. He is entering his 26th season as an Avalanche broadcaster.