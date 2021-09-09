TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsMedia

Stan Fischler to be inducted into U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

MSG broadcaster Stan Fischler is honored before a

MSG broadcaster Stan Fischler is honored before a game between the New York Islanders and the New York Rangers at Barclays Center on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

Longtime Islanders, Rangers and Devils broadcaster Stan Fischler is finally a Hall of Famer.

USA Hockey announced on Thursday that Fischler, along with Paul Holmgren and Peter McNab, will be inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame as the Class of 2021.

"Stan, Paul and Peter have all had an enormously positive impact on American hockey over the course of many decades," USA Hockey president Mike Trimboli said in a statement. "Their extraordinary contributions to our sport continue today and will be felt for generations to come."

Fischler, 89, a native of Brooklyn, started his NHL career as a publicist for the Rangers in 1954 before transitioning to journalism. He joined what is now MSG Networks in 1975 and spent more than 40 years as a television reporter and analyst for all three local teams before retiring from full-time work on Islanders broadcasts in 2018.

He has authored more than 100 books on hockey and continues to publish The Fischler Report.

Holmgren, a native of St. Paul, Minnesota, began his long career as an NHL player, coach and executive with the Flyers in 1975.

McNab, originally from Vancouver, began his NHL playing career with the Sabres in 1973 and later served eight seasons as a Devils broadcaster. He is entering his 26th season as an Avalanche broadcaster.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

New York Sports

New York Jets' Zach Wilson warms up before
No pressure, kid: How coach's words put Zach Wilson at ease
Jets head coach Robert Saleh watches during the
Meet the new Jets: Robert Saleh has vision to make them relevant again
Giants running back Saquon Barkley warms up before
Three keys to Giants' season
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass
10 things we'd like to see in 2021 season
Daniel Jones of the Giants looks to pass
Is this the year Daniel Jones and Giants take that next step?
Giants quarterback Eli Manning holds aloft the VInce
Giants' Super Bowl anniversary comes as bittersweet
Didn’t find what you were looking for?