Steve Levy set to become ESPN's new Monday Night Football play-by-play man, report says

ESPN's Steve Levy on July 31, 2019.

ESPN's Steve Levy on July 31, 2019. Credit: ESPN Images/Joe Faraoni

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

Steve Levy is set to become the new play-by-play man for “Monday Night Football,” Jim Miller, author of a 2011 book on ESPN’s history, reported on Twitter on Friday.

Levy, a Bellmore JFK High School alumnus who grew up a Jets fan, would be joined by analysts Brian Griese and Louis Riddick, Miller said.

ESPN moved on from Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland for the Monday night booth in May, and Levy since has been the leading candidate to replace them.

Levy and Griese worked the late game of the opening Mondaynight doubleheader last year, at which time Levy told Newsday that calling a Monday night game “is the culmination of a lot of work and a long time in the business . . . It’s really cool for my family and my close, longtime friends, who always knew this was a dream of mine.”

ESPN’s lead college team of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit is in line to call the early game of the opening week doubleheader, featuring the Giants and Steelers, Miller wrote. Levy’s crew would follow with the Titans at Broncos nightcap.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

