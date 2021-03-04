TODAY'S PAPER
The Steve Somers-Jerry Seinfeld-Larry David story

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld waves to fans before throwing a ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Steve Somers used to have what he called "a terrific email and radio relationship" with Jerry Seinfeld, the actor and comedian who grew up in Massapequa.

Seinfeld would call into Somers’ WFAN show periodically as "Jerry from Queens" – he is an alumnus of Queens College – to schmooze about sports issues of the day.

But the two had a falling out about a decade ago over Somers’ request for contact information for Larry David, the star of HBO’s "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and Seinfeld’s old partner on his eponymous sitcom.

Somers said he asked Seinfeld for David’s email address, and with the help of then producer and current WFAN morning co-host Gregg Giannotti, Somers set up a successful interview with David.

A year or more later, David changed his address, and Somers asked Seinfeld for the new information so he could set up another interview with David, an avid Yankees, Jets and Knicks fan.

According to Somers, Seinfeld suggested he had overstepped his bounds.

"I’m not going to give it to you," Somers quoted Seinfeld saying. "That’s not what friends do."

"That took me aback," Somers said. "I didn’t know what to say. I was breathless. I said something along the lines of, ‘That’s not what friends do?’ He wouldn’t give it to me, and yet he had given it to me the first time . . . That upset me. I couldn’t believe that. That IS what friends do."

Somers never brought up the matter on the air until last December, after morning show producer Al Dukes told the story on the air, prompting a caller to ask Somers about it, at which point he told all.

