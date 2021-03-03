Steve Somers said his situation reminds him of a line from the World War I film, "1917," in which a character says, "There is only one way this war ends: last man standing."

"I guess I’m the last one standing," he said.

But do not take that to mean he is cynical or melancholy about his status as an elder statesman at WFAN, which is in the process of becoming younger and has bid several veteran on-air personalities adieu.

In 2020 alone, longtime update man John Minko and hosts Mike Francesa and Joe Benigno left the station. Overnight host Tony Paige retired in 2019.

Last month Entercom, WFAN’s parent company, announced Mark Chernoff, a top executive since 1993, will give up day-to-day oversight sometime this year.

Somers? He is several years older than all five of them, born two days after Jackie Robinson broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier in April of 1947.

And yet he still is at it, even agreeing last year to return to the overnight shift, where he first rose to fame as the station’s original host in that time slot.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I think it’s a little bit of luck," he said of his staying power. "Maybe I’m the next one not standing, who knows? . . I think over the years it was cultivating a little bit of an audience, and maybe that audience is still there."

That audience long has appreciated Somers’ quirky, sometimes inspired, sometimes discursive monologues and wordplay. But he knows this cannot go on forever, perhaps not even for much longer.

"I understand where the direction of the station has gone and I don’t have any ego problems at all, certainly not at this stage," he said. "I think ‘JJ After Dark’ [John Jastremski], I think Evan Roberts, I think so many of the young people at WFAN, both on the air and on the other side of the microphone, are very bright and very, very talented.

"You want to keep up with the times and again, I totally understand where I’m at at this stage of my life and this stage of my career."

Somers said that when Chernoff and Entercom senior vice president Chris Oliviero discussed moving to overnights with him, he told them he agreed with their overall approach.

"I’m glad that I’m still there," he said. "Who knows down the road? I don’t take anything for granted, not a single thing. So it’s always been day-to-day, for 33 years."

Somers is WFAN’s senior-most daily host, but there are others on the air who first appeared in the 1980s, including Suzyn Waldman, Ed Coleman, Richard Neer and Ann Liguori.

Still, there clearly is a youth movement afoot, at least in relative terms. (Morning co-host Boomer Esiason, who shares a birthday with Somers, will turn 60 on April 17.)

So Somers is happy to take what he can get.

"I very much care and so enjoy doing it," he said. "It’s always been a dream, so I’m still living it, and I appreciate every single day that I’m able to do it."

Somers has been working since last March from his one-bedroom duplex on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, trying his best from his makeshift studio in the kitchen not to awaken his wife, Robin.

"Well, I do wake her up, that’s the downside," he said. "I don’t talk as loud as I normally do."

He said the apartment is about 1,000 square feet, where "monologues from 30 years are still strewn about. That is the décor of this apartment – monologues and a lot of things that are stuffed into corners."

Like much of humanity, he has missed over the past year the social aspect of seeing his colleagues and friends, but he still has his loyal listeners to speak to.

"The only difference between me and my listeners is that I’m on one side of the microphone and they’re on the other," he said.

Being the son of a grocer – his father and "hero" Sam – gave him his work ethic as well as his "grounded" personality.

"I’ll be honest with you, there is a lot more I have learned from my audience than they have learned from me," Somers said.

He no longer is close to his most famous listener/caller, Jerry Seinfeld, with whom he had a falling out several years ago.

(Long story short: Seinfeld had shared Larry David’s email address with Somers, who then interviewed David, but Seinfeld declined to help when David changed his address and Somers sought updated contact information.)

"To be a part of a lineup is an honor, to be still working after all these years, and to be able to do OK," Somers said. "I had more of a fastball years ago. Now I’m like Jamie Moyer."

Moyer pitched in the majors until he was 49. Somers is shooting for 74 next month, and beyond.

"I can understand, I guess, with others who want to retire or re-assign or leave the station altogether that eventually there’s always another chapter in your life that you’re going to have to make the adjustment for," he said.

"But at this point in time, as I say, we have no other choice but to take things day-to-day. I still care a great deal about what I’m doing and still find it very satisfying and an honor to be doing it in New York City at WFAN."