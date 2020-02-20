ESPN announced on Thursday that it will go with a two-man announcing booth on “Sunday Night Baseball,” featuring returning play-by-play man Matt Vasgersian and analyst Alex Rodriguez. Their first spring training appearance will be for a March 3 Red Sox-Yankees game.

The two had worked Sunday nights the previous two seasons alongside Jessica Mendoza, who recently was re-assigned by the network.

Buster Olney will return for his 10th season as the sideline reporter for the telecast. Mendoza will work in a variety of roles for ESPN, including as an analyst for weeknight games.