NBC said an average of 101.1 million people watched Super Bowl LVI on television on NBC and Telemundo on Sunday, and that an additional average minute audience of 11.2 million watched digital streams.

While comparing viewership data from year to year has become increasingly complicated, the Rams’ 23-20 victory over the Bengals clearly outperformed the Patriots’ victory over Kansas City last February.

Viewership on NBC alone averaged 99.2 million viewers – up from 95.2 million last year on CBS – and peaked at 104.4 million.

The halftime show, which usually outdoes the game itself, averaged 103.4 million viewers, up from 96.7 million last year.

NBC branded the day "Super Gold Sunday," because for the first time Super Bowl coverage led directly to coverage from the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which saw a viewership bump from the powerful lead-in.

Cincinnati led all major markets with an average of 46.1% of homes tuned in – and 84% of those with a TV in use. That was well ahead of Los Angeles, whose 36.7 rating did not make the top 10 among 56 metered markets.

Three Ohio cities were among the top six rated markets.

Detroit, the longtime home of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, was second only to Cincinnati at 45.9.