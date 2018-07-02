TODAY'S PAPER
Telemundo gets US Spanish rights to next year's Copa America

By The Associated Press
MIAMI - Telemundo Deportes has acquired U.S. Spanish-language rights for next year's Copa America in Brazil.

Part of Comcast Corp.'s NBCUniversal Inc., Telemundo is televising its first World Cup this year.

The 2019 Copa, the championship of South America, includes invited guests Japan and Qatar and will be played from June 14 to July 7.

Univision had U.S. Spanish-language rights to the 2016 Centennial Copa America in the U.S. and the 2011 Copa America in Argentina. BeIN Sport televised the 2015 Copa America, which was in Chile.

By The Associated Press

