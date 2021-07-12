Who's on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPY Awards in New York City on July 10, 2021.

New York, NY - July 10, 2021 - The Rooftop at Pier 17: Julius and Kendra Randle on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One..(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)

New York, NY - July 10, 2021 - The Rooftop at Pier 17: Naomi Osaka on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One..(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)

New York, NY - July 10, 2021 - The Rooftop at Pier 17: Vernon Davis on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One..(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)

New York, NY - July 10, 2021 - The Rooftop at Pier 17: LeSean McCoy on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One..(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)

New York, NY - July 10, 2021 - The Rooftop at Pier 17: DiDi Richards and guest on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One..(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)

New York, NY - July 10, 2021 - The Rooftop at Pier 17: Kurt Warner and guest on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One..(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)

New York, NY - July 10, 2021 - The Rooftop at Pier 17: Bianca Belair and guest on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One..(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)

New York, NY - July 10, 2021 - The Rooftop at Pier 17: Christine Williams and Ros Gold-Onwude on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One..(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)

New York, NY - July 10, 2021 - The Rooftop at Pier 17: Derrick Henry and guest on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One..(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)

New York, NY - July 10, 2021 - The Rooftop at Pier 17: Sha'Carri Richardson on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One..(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)

New York, NY - July 10, 2021 - The Rooftop at Pier 17: Ronald Jones II on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One..(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)

New York, NY - July 10, 2021 - The Rooftop at Pier 17: Chloe Kim on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One..(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)

New York, NY - July 10, 2021 - The Rooftop at Pier 17: Jared Butler and guest on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One..(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)

New York, NY - July 10, 2021 - The Rooftop at Pier 17: Chase Young on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One..(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)

New York, NY - July 10, 2021 - The Rooftop at Pier 17: Paige Bueckers on the red carpet for the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One..(Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero of Desus & Mero attend the 2021 ESPY Awards at Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 10, 2021 in New York City.

Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio attend the 2021 ESPY Awards at Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 10, 2021 in New York City.

Maya Moore and Jonathan Irons attend the 2021 ESPY Awards at Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 10, 2021 in New York City.

Caroline Tyler and Zachary Levi attend the 2021 ESPY Awards at Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 10, 2021 in New York City.

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the 2021 ESPY Awards at Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 10, 2021 in New York City.

Andrew Haynes and Ally Love attend the 2021 ESPY Awards at Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 10, 2021 in New York City.

Jason Pierre-Paul attends the 2021 ESPY Awards at Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 10, 2021 in New York City.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 10: Rob Gronkowski attends the 2021 ESPY Awards at Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James attend the 2021 ESPY Awards at Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 10, 2021 in New York City.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 10: (L-R) Tracy Morgan and Maven Sonae Morgan attend the 2021 ESPY Awards at Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 10: Anthony Mackie attends the 2021 ESPY Awards at Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Sabrina Ionescu (R) and guest attend the 2021 ESPY Awards at Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 10, 2021 in New York City.

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and Mikaela Shiffrin attend the 2021 ESPY Awards at Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 10, 2021 in New York City.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 10: (L-R) Coby Cotton, Cody Jones, Tyler Toney, Garrett Hilbert, and Cory Cotton of Dude Perfect attend the 2021 ESPY Awards at Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 10, 2021 in New York City.

Sasha Banks attends the 2021 ESPY Awards at Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 10, 2021 in New York City.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 10: Iliza Shlesinger attends the 2021 ESPY Awards at Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Devonta Smith attends the 2021 ESPY Awards at Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 10, 2021 in New York City.