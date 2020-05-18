TODAY'S PAPER
'The Last Dance' ends as most-viewed documentary in ESPN history

Bulls guard Michael Jordan shoots the game-winning shot

Bulls guard Michael Jordan shoots the game-winning shot in the closing seconds of Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Jazz in Salt Lake City on June 14, 1998. Credit: AP/ROBERT DEUTCH

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
"The Last Dance" completed its five-week, 10-episode run on Sunday night as by far the most-viewed documentary in ESPN history, averaging 5.6 million viewers for initial showings.

Viewership will end up being more than double that when DVR use, on-demand video and encore showings are included.

The last two episodes averaged 5.9 million and 5.4 million viewers, which was an increase from the previous weekend.

Before "The Last Dance," a 2012 documentary on Bo Jackson was ESPN's most-viewed, averaging 3.6 million.

The Chicago market averaged more than double the rating of any other at 12.0 percent of homes over the 10 episodes.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

