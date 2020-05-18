"The Last Dance" completed its five-week, 10-episode run on Sunday night as by far the most-viewed documentary in ESPN history, averaging 5.6 million viewers for initial showings.

Viewership will end up being more than double that when DVR use, on-demand video and encore showings are included.

The last two episodes averaged 5.9 million and 5.4 million viewers, which was an increase from the previous weekend.

Before "The Last Dance," a 2012 documentary on Bo Jackson was ESPN's most-viewed, averaging 3.6 million.

The Chicago market averaged more than double the rating of any other at 12.0 percent of homes over the 10 episodes.