Todd McShay will not be part of the television coverage of this week’s NFL Draft because he is home recovering from the coronavirus, the ESPN analyst announced on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

McShay, 43, had been scheduled to be part of the specialized ABC coverage for the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday nights, which unlike the main ESPN/NFL Network production will focus more on human interest stories than on draft Xs and Os.

In his Twitter post, McShay wrote, “For now, I just want to say I miss you all – my teammates at ESPN who have been incredibly supportive, my friends in the league, and the fans who have made the Draft what it is today.

“I also want to assure you I’ll be back, thanks to the tireless work of healthcare workers and first responders.

“In the meantime, I’ll be watching and I hope you will be too. I also hope [Trey] Wingo and crew will help me out and do their part to keep [Mel] Kiper in line!”