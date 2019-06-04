Tony Paige will retire from WFAN after his Sept. 14 show, ending the longest stretch for an overnight host in the station’s history.

Paige announced his decision early Tuesday morning, at the open of his show, saying, “I just think it’s time.”

After first working at WFAN in 1995, he has been at the station continuously since 2003. He turns 66 in September.

Early in 2018, Paige missed a month of work after having a cancerous tumor on a kidney removed. Last May, he told Newsday he probably would stay at the station only for another year or so.

“I don’t want to die on the air,” he said then. “At some point I want to wrap it up and find something else. I’ll be 65 in September. I’m like, how the hell did that happen? I’m 65 all of a sudden. I’m supposed to be 40.”

Paige also said in that interview that he took pride in being one of the few African-American hosts in WFAN’s history.

“I always thought hopefully there’s some black kid, or black woman, listening that maybe they might want to try this,” he said. “It’s not going to be easy, but I’d like to see more black people, women, everybody get involved.”

In an interview conducted before Tuesday’s announcement, Paige told NJ Advance Media, “It’s starting to hit me a little bit. I’ve got things to keep me busy. A lot of people retire and then they kind of fade away because they have nothing to do. I have a lot of different interests, so I’m not worried at all.”

Paige for decades has been a prominent boxing journalist and intends to return to reporting on that sport, among other plans.

“I just enjoy the job,” Paige told NJ Advance Media. “I got a kick out of it. I’m not mad at anyone, I’m not upset. I think I’ve had a nice run. I dare someone to break my record, but records are meant to be broken. The ‘FAN is a really nice place to work. I’ve been lucky. I thought I would do radio when I retired, but I did radio and now I’m retiring. It worked out all right.”