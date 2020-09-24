TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Morning
SEARCH
72° Good Morning
SportsMedia

Turner Sports, MLB extend TV deal another seven seasons

Pedro Martinez attends the WarnerMedia Upfront at Madison

Pedro Martinez attends the WarnerMedia Upfront at Madison Square Garden on May 15, 2019. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Evan Agostini

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

Turner Sports announced on Thursday a seven-year extension of its rights deal with Major League Baseball, which will cover the seasons 2022 through 2028.

The deal includes a new, season-long Tuesday night game - replacing the current Sunday afternoon package - with a studio show that will be anchored by Ernie Johnson and feature Pedro Martinez, Jimmy Rollins and Curtis Granderson. (That group also will be seen on a studio show during this season's playoffs.)

Turner will continue to televise one League Championship Series and two division series each year and will add a wild-card game.

Sports Business Journal reported the deal is worth about $535 million per season, up from the current $325 million.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

New York Sports

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson talks about the Alderson returning to Mets as team president under Cohen
The Yankees' Aaron Judge reacts heads to the Lennon: Blowout loss epitomizes zany season 
Newsday's Yankees beat writer Erik Boland discussed the Erik Boland on Yankees' ugly loss to Blue Jays
Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela cannot reach a Yankees suffer ugly loss to Blue Jays in Buffalo
Mets starting pitcher Michael Wacha stands on the Mets' wild-card hopes take another hit with loss to Rays
New York City FC forward Jesus Medina reacts NYCFC's unbeaten streak ends in 90th minute vs. Toronto FC
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search