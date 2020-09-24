Turner Sports, MLB extend TV deal another seven seasons

Turner Sports announced on Thursday a seven-year extension of its rights deal with Major League Baseball, which will cover the seasons 2022 through 2028.

The deal includes a new, season-long Tuesday night game - replacing the current Sunday afternoon package - with a studio show that will be anchored by Ernie Johnson and feature Pedro Martinez, Jimmy Rollins and Curtis Granderson. (That group also will be seen on a studio show during this season's playoffs.)

Turner will continue to televise one League Championship Series and two division series each year and will add a wild-card game.

Sports Business Journal reported the deal is worth about $535 million per season, up from the current $325 million.