TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
50° Good Afternoon
SportsMedia

TV audience up slightly from last year for CFP championship

LSU safety Grant Delpit holds the trophy as

LSU safety Grant Delpit holds the trophy as quarterback Joe Burrow, left, and linebacker Patrick Queen look on after a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. LSU won 42-25. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: AP

By The Associated Press By RALPH D. RUSSO (AP College Football Writer)
Print

LSU's national championship game victory against Clemson drew nearly 26 million viewers to ESPN, up slightly from last year's final.

ESPN said Tuesday that viewership for the three-game College Football Playoff increased 4% from last season, when Clemson beat Alabama in the championship.

The network's championship game megacast, which includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNews, drew 25.6 million viewers. Last year's megacast had 25.3 million viewers. The ESPN-only audience was also up over last year, from 24.3 million to 25 million.

Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner, led No. 1 LSU to a 42-25 victory Monday night in New Orleans. The game was 28-25 in the third quarter before LSU surged and put away the title early in the fourth quarter.

Overall, the television audience for New Year's Six games were down 4% over last year for ESPN.

Associated Press logo
By The Associated Press By RALPH D. RUSSO (AP College Football Writer)

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Giants general manager George Young at a news Glauber: Young takes rightful spot in Hall of Fame
Winston Hill, seen on Nov. 1, 2009, was Former Jets OL Winston Hill elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame
New York Giants general manager George Young on Former Giants GM Young elected to the Hall of Fame
Mets manager Carlos Beltran talks after being introduced Lennon: Will Brodie stand by Beltran in wake of scandal?
Kevin Durant said about the toughest part of Nets' Durant a fan of Q&A on Twitter 
Knicks' RJ Barrett drives past Milwaukee Bucks' Eric Knicks blown out by Bucks once again
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search